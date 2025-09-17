Gaining Ground: Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Closes Lower at 8.9, Down -2.63

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $8.9 in the last session, down -2.63% from day before closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.43 million shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.8322.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Thurman J Rodgers bought 1,914,466 shares for $1.38 per share.

Talluri Rajendra K bought 30,187 shares of ENVX for $53,431 on Aug 15 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Reichow Gregory, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,129 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 53,408 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 1937191680 and an Enterprise Value of 1744304128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 65.575 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.912.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENVX is 2.07, which has changed by 0.04829216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENVX traded on average about 8.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10207610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 192.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.66M. Insiders hold about 14.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.24% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of 1756425600 were 46909135 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1753920000 on 42952266. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46909135 and a Short% of Float of 31.740000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.6M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Enovix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.32MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.05M. There is a high estimate of $14.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.07MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125M and the low estimate is $75M.