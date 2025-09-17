Gaining Ground: M & T Bank Corp (MTB) Closes Lower at 195.28, Down -0.66

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) closed at $195.28 in the last session, down -0.66% from day before closing price of $196.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $228.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $225. On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on May 15, 2025, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Woodrow Tracy S. sold 3,429 shares for $202.12 per share. The transaction valued at 693,061 led to the insider holds 6,952 shares of the business.

Woodrow Tracy S. bought 3,429 shares of MTB for $693,062 on Aug 29 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Taylor John R., who serves as the EVP and Controller of the company, sold 448 shares for $199.78 each. As a result, the insider received 89,502 and left with 5,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 30516207616 and an Enterprise Value of 26152267776. As of this moment, M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.937.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTB is 0.62, which has changed by 0.121976495 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $225.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $150.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTB traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 829410 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.64M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.71% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of 1756425600 were 4261188 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1753920000 on 3714654. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4261188 and a Short% of Float of 3.1300000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTB is 5.55, which was 5.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027471129. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 36.55% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-06 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $4.68 and low estimates of $4.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.66 and $16.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.46. EPS for the following year is $18.82, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $19.2 and $18.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, M & T Bank Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.33BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.28BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.2B and the low estimate is $9.95B.