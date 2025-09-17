Gaining Ground: U.S. Bancorp (USB) Closes Lower at 48.39, Down -1.83

Nora Barnes

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $48.39 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $49.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.66 million shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60. Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Stark Lisa R sold 19,903 shares for $46.40 per share. The transaction valued at 923,400 led to the insider holds 42,139 shares of the business.

Badran Souheil sold 23,727 shares of USB for $1,099,438 on Jul 21 ’25. The SEVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 70,346 shares after completing the transaction at $46.34 per share. On Jul 21 ’25, another insider, Badran Souheil, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,727 shares for $46.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 75304034304 and an Enterprise Value of 103339008000. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.043.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USB is 1.08, which has changed by 0.071049094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $53.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USB traded on average about 10.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9536290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.49% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of 1756425600 were 22064629 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1753920000 on 21328115. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22064629 and a Short% of Float of 1.4199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for USB is 2.00, which was 2.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040576182. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 52.31% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-04-16 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of U.S. Bancorp (USB) is currently being evaluated by a team of 16.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.19B to a low estimate of $7.15B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.83BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.22B. There is a high estimate of $7.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.34BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.16B and the low estimate is $29.13B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.