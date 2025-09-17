Gaining Ground: U.S. Bancorp (USB) Closes Lower at 48.39, Down -1.83

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $48.39 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $49.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.66 million shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60. Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Stark Lisa R sold 19,903 shares for $46.40 per share. The transaction valued at 923,400 led to the insider holds 42,139 shares of the business.

Badran Souheil sold 23,727 shares of USB for $1,099,438 on Jul 21 ’25. The SEVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 70,346 shares after completing the transaction at $46.34 per share. On Jul 21 ’25, another insider, Badran Souheil, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,727 shares for $46.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 75304034304 and an Enterprise Value of 103339008000. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.043.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USB is 1.08, which has changed by 0.071049094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $53.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USB traded on average about 10.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9536290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.49% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of 1756425600 were 22064629 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1753920000 on 21328115. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22064629 and a Short% of Float of 1.4199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for USB is 2.00, which was 2.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040576182. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 52.31% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-04-16 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of U.S. Bancorp (USB) is currently being evaluated by a team of 16.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.19B to a low estimate of $7.15B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.83BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.22B. There is a high estimate of $7.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.34BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.16B and the low estimate is $29.13B.