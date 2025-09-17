Gen Digital Inc (GEN)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gen Digital Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.6, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $28.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.21 million shares were traded. GEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Chrystal John C bought 10,000 shares for $32.10 per share. The transaction valued at 321,000 led to the insider holds 12,901 shares of the business.

KO BRYAN SEUK sold 41,084 shares of GEN for $1,314,688 on Aug 13 ’25. The CLO & Head Corp Aff now owns 586,462 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, BRYAN S KO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 41,084 shares for $32.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEN now has a Market Capitalization of 17712408576 and an Enterprise Value of 25718855680. As of this moment, Gen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.084 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GEN is 0.94, which has changed by 0.075996995 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GEN has reached a high of $32.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GEN traded 3.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3176500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 616.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 557.03M. Insiders hold about 9.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.42% stake in the company. Shares short for GEN as of 1756425600 were 15773096 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1753920000 on 15402781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15773096 and a Short% of Float of 3.2300000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.5, GEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017385257. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 48.52% for GEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Gen Digital Inc (GEN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.56 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Gen Digital Inc’s year-ago sales were $974MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.32B and the low estimate is $5.01B.