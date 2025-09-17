Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI)’s Day in Review: Closing at 47.63, Down by -1.06

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $48.14 in the prior trading day, Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $47.63, down -1.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GBCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Groom Lee Kenneth sold 800 shares for $44.24 per share. The transaction valued at 35,392 led to the insider holds 11,918 shares of the business.

Heck Kristen Lee bought 153 shares of GBCI for $6,489 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 9,925 shares after completing the transaction at $42.41 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Chery Don J., who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $44.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5646679552 and an Enterprise Value of 8242900480. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBCI is 0.80, which has changed by 0.041548252 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $60.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 755.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.85M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.22% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of 1756425600 were 4692916 with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 1753920000 on 3883438. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4692916 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GBCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027420027. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 78.61% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-15 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $261.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264.1M to a low estimate of $259.6M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s year-ago sales were $214.94MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.54M. There is a high estimate of $303.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.08MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.28B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.