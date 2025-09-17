Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI)’s Day in Review: Closing at 47.63, Down by -1.06

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $48.14 in the prior trading day, Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $47.63, down -1.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GBCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Groom Lee Kenneth sold 800 shares for $44.24 per share. The transaction valued at 35,392 led to the insider holds 11,918 shares of the business.

Heck Kristen Lee bought 153 shares of GBCI for $6,489 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 9,925 shares after completing the transaction at $42.41 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Chery Don J., who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $44.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5646679552 and an Enterprise Value of 8242900480. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBCI is 0.80, which has changed by 0.041548252 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $60.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 755.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.85M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.22% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of 1756425600 were 4692916 with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 1753920000 on 3883438. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4692916 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GBCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027420027. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 78.61% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-15 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $261.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264.1M to a low estimate of $259.6M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp, Inc’s year-ago sales were $214.94MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.54M. There is a high estimate of $303.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.08MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.28B.