Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)’s Day in Review: Closing at 7.61, Up by 0.66

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $7.56 in the prior trading day, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) closed at $7.61, up 0.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. GDYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.37 and its Current Ratio is at 7.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on August 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $12 previously.

On May 24, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13. Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Livschitz Leonard sold 132 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,057 led to the insider holds 13,002 shares of the business.

Livschitz Leonard sold 10,000 shares of GDYN for $106,000 on Jul 22 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 2,897,279 shares after completing the transaction at $10.60 per share. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, LEONARD LIVSCHITZ, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.60 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDYN now has a Market Capitalization of 644338688 and an Enterprise Value of 322870336. As of this moment, Grid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDYN is 1.05, which has changed by -0.43166542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDYN has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.03%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1019670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.87M. Insiders hold about 6.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GDYN as of 1756425600 were 4271665 with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1753920000 on 4062028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4271665 and a Short% of Float of 7.630000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $103.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104M to a low estimate of $103.1M. As of the current estimate, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $87.44MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.71M. There is a high estimate of $110.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $413.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.57MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.1M and the low estimate is $450M.