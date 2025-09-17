Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 6.67, Down -2.34

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s stock clocked out at $6.67, down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $6.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. HRZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.8652 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

On April 30, 2025, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.50. Compass Point Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on December 17, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’24 when Balkin Michael bought 20,000 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 170,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Michaud Gerald A. bought 8,000 shares of HRZN for $74,519 on Nov 25 ’24. The President now owns 169,309 shares after completing the transaction at $9.31 per share. On Nov 13 ’24, another insider, SAVAGE JOSEPH J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $9.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,750 and bolstered with 55,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRZN now has a Market Capitalization of 283779808 and an Enterprise Value of 684253952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.044.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRZN is 1.02, which has changed by -0.38807338 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRZN has reached a high of $11.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRZN traded 578.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 738570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.01M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HRZN as of 1756425600 were 1580522 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1753920000 on 1348653. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1580522 and a Short% of Float of 3.7600000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, HRZN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19326502. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.78.

Earnings Estimates

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $22.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.33M to a low estimate of $22.65M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s year-ago sales were $24.56MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.8M. There is a high estimate of $24.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.21M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.35M and the low estimate is $93.69M.