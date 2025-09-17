In the Green: ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Closes at $44.78, Up/Down -1.56% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM) closed at $44.78 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $45.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ABM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.6351 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ABM Industries Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On July 02, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $58. UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when JACOBSEN RENE sold 17,250 shares for $48.03 per share. The transaction valued at 828,571 led to the insider holds 71,256 shares of the business.

JACOBSEN RENE bought 17,250 shares of ABM for $828,571 on Jul 07 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Gartland Thomas M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,711 shares for $45.52 each. As a result, the insider received 168,906 and left with 30,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABM now has a Market Capitalization of 2742053888 and an Enterprise Value of 4315153920. As of this moment, ABM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.5 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.294.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABM is 0.79, which has changed by -0.12092656 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABM has reached a high of $59.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABM has traded an average of 548.55K shares per day and 908440 over the past ten days. A total of 61.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.25M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.73% stake in the company. Shares short for ABM as of 1756425600 were 2376717 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1753920000 on 1972525. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2376717 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABM is 1.02, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02242251. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 70.32% for ABM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-05-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of ABM Industries Inc (ABM) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $4.18 and $3.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, ABM Industries Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.18BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.36BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.13B and the low estimate is $8.8B.