In the Green: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Closes at $17.4, Up/Down 1.93% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) closed at $17.4 up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has increased by $1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Camping World Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.89.

On May 01, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $20. Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Wagner Matthew D bought 5,725 shares for $17.61 per share. The transaction valued at 100,802 led to the insider holds 300,640 shares of the business.

ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of CWH for $47,800,000 on Sep 27 ’24. The Former 10% Owner now owns 3,108,808 shares after completing the transaction at $23.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWH now has a Market Capitalization of 1090085632 and an Enterprise Value of 4882321408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.773 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.618.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWH is 2.00, which has changed by -0.2842452 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $25.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWH has traded an average of 2.26M shares per day and 1885240 over the past ten days. A total of 62.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.20M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.49% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of 1756425600 were 10153379 with a Short Ratio of 4.49, compared to 1753920000 on 8061265. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10153379 and a Short% of Float of 17.0.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CWH is 0.50, from 0.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029291155. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.98.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.72BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.1BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $6.29B.