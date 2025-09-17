In the Green: CNA Financial Corp (CNA) Closes at $46.02, Up/Down -1.39% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, CNA Financial Corp (NYSE: CNA) closed at $46.02 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $46.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.735.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CNA Financial Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $43 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when LINDQUIST SCOTT R sold 10,000 shares for $48.81 per share. The transaction valued at 488,100 led to the insider holds 89,867 shares of the business.

LINDQUIST SCOTT R sold 8,380 shares of CNA for $410,452 on Sep 04 ’25. The EVP & CFO now owns 81,487 shares after completing the transaction at $48.98 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Scott R. Lindquist, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,380 shares for $48.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNA now has a Market Capitalization of 12456002560 and an Enterprise Value of 13315021824. As of this moment, CNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.909 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.195.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNA is 0.49, which has changed by -0.081070304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNA has reached a high of $51.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNA has traded an average of 534.37K shares per day and 355470 over the past ten days. A total of 270.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.16M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.59% stake in the company. Shares short for CNA as of 1756425600 were 1800322 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1753920000 on 2198075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1800322 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNA is 1.80, from 1.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038568676. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75. The current Payout Ratio is 50.05% for CNA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-06-02 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.6. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.8.