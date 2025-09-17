In the Green: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Closes at $952.07, Up/Down -0.84% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) closed at $952.07 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $960.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $959.5768 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $950.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Costco Wholesale Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On April 11, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $975. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $1000 to $1050.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Jones Teresa A. sold 600 shares for $992.05 per share. The transaction valued at 595,230 led to the insider holds 2,362 shares of the business.

Jones Teresa A. bought 600 shares of COST for $595,230 on Aug 20 ’25. On Jul 14 ’25, another insider, Rubanenko Yoram, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $974.96 each. As a result, the insider received 3,899,852 and left with 5,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COST now has a Market Capitalization of 422221152256 and an Enterprise Value of 415729221632. As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.547 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COST is 0.99, which has changed by 0.0667212 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $1078.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $867.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COST has traded an average of 2.09M shares per day and 1778670 over the past ten days. A total of 443.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.65M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.88% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of 1756425600 were 6839849 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1753920000 on 5570606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6839849 and a Short% of Float of 1.55.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COST is 4.92, from 4.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0049786484. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 26.32% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-01-14 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 28.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.27, with high estimates of $4.67 and low estimates of $3.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.41 and $17.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.13. EPS for the following year is $20.04, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $22.28 and $18.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $86.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $87.16B to a low estimate of $84.88B. As of the current estimate, Costco Wholesale Corp’s year-ago sales were $79.7BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.68B. There is a high estimate of $68.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.32B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.45BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302B and the low estimate is $286.7B.

