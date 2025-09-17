In the Green: Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) Closes at $30.06, Up/Down 0.60% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) closed at $30.06 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $29.88. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harley-Davidson, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on August 25, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $34 from $31 previously.

On January 23, 2025, Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $31. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Masood Rafeh bought 2,068 shares for $24.06 per share. The transaction valued at 49,756 led to the insider holds 4,705 shares of the business.

Mansfield Luke Christopher sold 3,400 shares of HOG for $88,264 on Feb 13 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 23,555 shares after completing the transaction at $25.96 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Mansfield Luke Christopher, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,400 shares for $25.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3653883136 and an Enterprise Value of 9488576512. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.121 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOG is 1.29, which has changed by -0.21637124 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOG has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 1624540 over the past ten days. A total of 122.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.56M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.59% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of 1756425600 were 10446914 with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 1753920000 on 11525765. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10446914 and a Short% of Float of 11.1.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOG is 0.71, from 0.705 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023594378. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 20.05% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 10.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $946.1M. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson, Inc’s year-ago sales were $876.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.7M. There is a high estimate of $652M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.19M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $3.69B.