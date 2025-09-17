Insider’s View: Deciphering Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) closed at $89.3 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $89.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. EEFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EEFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $110 from $118 previously.

On October 01, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $121. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when Brown Michael J sold 95,000 shares for $100.69 per share. The transaction valued at 9,565,550 led to the insider holds 1,418,966 shares of the business.

Fountas Nikos sold 21,479 shares of EEFT for $2,224,324 on Dec 09 ’24. The CEO, EFT EMEA Division now owns 52,370 shares after completing the transaction at $103.56 per share. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, NIKOS FOUNTAS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,479 shares for $103.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EEFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3541102336 and an Enterprise Value of 3998857984. As of this moment, Euronet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.967 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.968.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EEFT is 1.21, which has changed by -0.1054793 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EEFT has reached a high of $114.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EEFT traded on average about 622.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 772610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.38M. Insiders hold about 6.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.09% stake in the company. Shares short for EEFT as of 1756425600 were 4344281 with a Short Ratio of 6.98, compared to 1753920000 on 2505997. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4344281 and a Short% of Float of 13.03.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.63 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.94 and $9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.81. EPS for the following year is $11.22, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $11.49 and $11.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Euronet Worldwide Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EEFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.99BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.58B.