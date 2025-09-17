Insider’s View: Deciphering Globus Medical Inc (GMED)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) closed at $57.84 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $58.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. GMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 4.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On January 10, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $97. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 02, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when RHOADS ANN D sold 10,000 shares for $58.46 per share. The transaction valued at 584,600 led to the insider holds 25,384 shares of the business.

RHOADS ANN D bought 10,000 shares of GMED for $584,000 on Sep 15 ’25. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, RHOADS ANN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $78.68 each. As a result, the insider received 590,100 and left with 35,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMED now has a Market Capitalization of 7811696640 and an Enterprise Value of 7703674368. As of this moment, Globus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.474.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GMED is 1.13, which has changed by -0.16884607 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GMED has reached a high of $94.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMED traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1022620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.81M. Insiders hold about 17.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.36% stake in the company. Shares short for GMED as of 1756425600 were 5760326 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1753920000 on 4783494. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5760326 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $733.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $747.02M to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, Globus Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $625.71MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $777.8M. There is a high estimate of $797.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.58M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $3B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.