Insider’s View: Deciphering Globus Medical Inc (GMED)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) closed at $57.84 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $58.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. GMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 4.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On January 10, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $97. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 02, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when RHOADS ANN D sold 10,000 shares for $58.46 per share. The transaction valued at 584,600 led to the insider holds 25,384 shares of the business.

RHOADS ANN D bought 10,000 shares of GMED for $584,000 on Sep 15 ’25. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, RHOADS ANN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $78.68 each. As a result, the insider received 590,100 and left with 35,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMED now has a Market Capitalization of 7811696640 and an Enterprise Value of 7703674368. As of this moment, Globus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.474.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GMED is 1.13, which has changed by -0.16884607 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GMED has reached a high of $94.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMED traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1022620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.81M. Insiders hold about 17.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.36% stake in the company. Shares short for GMED as of 1756425600 were 5760326 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1753920000 on 4783494. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5760326 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $733.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $747.02M to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, Globus Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $625.71MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $777.8M. There is a high estimate of $797.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.58M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $3B.