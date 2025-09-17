Insider’s View: Deciphering Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) closed at $25.02 in the last session, up 1.17% from day before closing price of $24.73. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.51 million shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.755.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On June 23, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35. BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when Murano Elsa A sold 4,500 shares for $30.40 per share. The transaction valued at 136,800 led to the insider holds 95,488 shares of the business.

Murano Elsa A bought 4,500 shares of HRL for $136,800 on Mar 27 ’25. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, LYKKEN STEVEN J, who serves as the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of the company, bought 4,904 shares for $32.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 159,246 and bolstered with 7,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRL now has a Market Capitalization of 13760950272 and an Enterprise Value of 15997021184. As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRL is 0.30, which has changed by -0.22777778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $33.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRL traded on average about 3.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3698200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 290.12M. Insiders hold about 47.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.57% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of 1756425600 were 12546877 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1753920000 on 11795926. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12546877 and a Short% of Float of 4.29.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HRL is 1.15, which was 1.153 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.046623535. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 77.04% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-02-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) is a result of the insights provided by 8.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.18B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.14BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.92BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.59B and the low estimate is $12.36B.