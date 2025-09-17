Insider’s View: Deciphering Mckesson Corporation (MCK)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at $693.45 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $702.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $707.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $691.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88.

On November 07, 2024, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $531 to $688. Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 24, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $603 to $531.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when TYLER BRIAN S. sold 11,930 shares for $705.63 per share. The transaction valued at 8,418,166 led to the insider holds 4,012 shares of the business.

TYLER BRIAN S. bought 11,930 shares of MCK for $8,418,166 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, TYLER BRIAN S., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,930 shares for $677.76 each. As a result, the insider received 8,085,677 and left with 15,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 86254084096 and an Enterprise Value of 94885355520. As of this moment, Mckesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.251 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.923.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCK is 0.50, which has changed by 0.35540044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $737.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $464.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCK traded on average about 763.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 591690 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.34M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.36% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of 1756425600 were 1878026 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1753920000 on 1876965. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1878026 and a Short% of Float of 1.50999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MCK is 2.95, which was 2.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004040519. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61. The current Payout Ratio is 10.69% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-01-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Mckesson Corporation (MCK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.76, with high estimates of $9.95 and low estimates of $9.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.81 and $35.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.48. EPS for the following year is $41.98, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $42.95 and $39.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $103.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.27B to a low estimate of $100.61B. As of the current estimate, Mckesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $93.65BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.19B. There is a high estimate of $107.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.11B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $407.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.05BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.38B and the low estimate is $423.25B.