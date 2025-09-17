Insider’s View: Deciphering Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) closed at $50.57 in the last session, down -0.14% from day before closing price of $50.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.78 million shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On August 12, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $50. Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Dierdorff Thomas T bought 6,200 shares for $50.56 per share. The transaction valued at 313,472 led to the insider holds 20,954 shares of the business.

Dierdorff Thomas T sold 6,200 shares of SNV for $313,286 on Aug 28 ’25. The EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking now owns 14,754 shares after completing the transaction at $50.53 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Dierdorff Thomas T, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,200 shares for $50.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNV now has a Market Capitalization of 7019318272 and an Enterprise Value of 8816063488. As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.937.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNV is 1.23, which has changed by 0.12302911 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $61.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNV traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1593540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.78M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.85% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of 1756425600 were 2948648 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1753920000 on 2417131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2948648 and a Short% of Float of 2.4.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNV is 1.54, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030410742. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 50.14% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-05-19 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $604.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $608.78M to a low estimate of $596.29M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $564.72MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.65M. There is a high estimate of $619.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.44B.