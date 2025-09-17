Investor’s Delight: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Closes Weak at 114.1, Down -2.29

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) was $114.1 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $116.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.3295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when TABUTEAU HERRIOT sold 27,907 shares for $118.96 per share. The transaction valued at 3,319,817 led to the insider holds 7,229 shares of the business.

TABUTEAU HERRIOT sold 19,719 shares of AXSM for $2,251,713 on Sep 16 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,229 shares after completing the transaction at $114.19 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, TABUTEAU HERRIOT, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,254 shares for $117.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,790,362 and left with 7,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 5693761024 and an Enterprise Value of 5608050688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 77.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.329 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.091.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXSM is 0.51, which has changed by 0.24644959 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $139.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27%.

Shares Statistics:

AXSM traded an average of 629.42K shares per day over the past three months and 603890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.16M. Insiders hold about 17.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.86% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of 1756425600 were 3509493 with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 1753920000 on 3673567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3509493 and a Short% of Float of 8.38.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.97 and -$4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.64. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.78 and -$2.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.6M to a low estimate of $153.5M. As of the current estimate, Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $104.76MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.52M. There is a high estimate of $196.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.7M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $622.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $385.69MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $966.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $838.2M.

