Investor’s Delight: EchoStar Corp (SATS) Closes Weak at 69.8, Down -2.97

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) was $69.8 for the day, down -2.97% from the previous closing price of $71.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.52 million shares were traded. SATS stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SATS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Akhavan Hamid sold 233,918 shares for $75.35 per share. The transaction valued at 17,626,533 led to the insider holds 376,805 shares of the business.

Gaske Paul sold 9,483 shares of SATS for $719,450 on Sep 12 ’25. The COO, HUGHES now owns 149 shares after completing the transaction at $75.87 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Gaske Paul, who serves as the COO, HUGHES of the company, sold 750 shares for $78.32 each. As a result, the insider received 58,740 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SATS now has a Market Capitalization of 20082577408 and an Enterprise Value of 46004346880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.977 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SATS is 0.95, which has changed by 1.7148969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SATS has reached a high of $85.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.82%.

Shares Statistics:

SATS traded an average of 5.12M shares per day over the past three months and 8108430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.76M. Insiders hold about 53.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.23% stake in the company. Shares short for SATS as of 1756425600 were 18248615 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1753920000 on 15708892. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18248615 and a Short% of Float of 15.950000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.99 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.76 and -$8.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.62. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$6.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.71B. As of the current estimate, EchoStar Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.89BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B. There is a high estimate of $3.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SATS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.83BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.48B and the low estimate is $14.31B.

