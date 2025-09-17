Investor’s Delight: Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Closes Strong at 9.63, Up 1.90

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) was $9.63 for the day, up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $9.45. In other words, the price has increased by $1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.465.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.32 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 05, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 24 ’24 when Druskin Ben bought 215 shares for $31.02 per share.

Butcher Patrick bought 145 shares of DAVA for $4,497 on Dec 31 ’24. On Dec 31 ’24, another insider, Hollister Kathryn A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 140 shares for $31.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 523174784 and an Enterprise Value of 691814720. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.896 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.255.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAVA is 1.19, which has changed by -0.6668973 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $34.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.38%.

Shares Statistics:

DAVA traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2466840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.78M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of 1756425600 were 1939950 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1753920000 on 2249496. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1939950 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is currently being evaluated by 5.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.85M to a low estimate of $181.17M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $195.05MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.49M. There is a high estimate of $187.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $763.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $742.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $772.25MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801.7M and the low estimate is $760.32M.