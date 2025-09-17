Investor’s Delight: Netflix Inc (NFLX) Closes Weak at 1200.51, Down -0.15

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) was $1200.51 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $1202.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.36 million shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1208.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1197.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 10, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $1390 from $1070 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Neumann Spencer Adam sold 2,600 shares for $1207.76 per share. The transaction valued at 3,140,167 led to the insider holds 3,691 shares of the business.

HASTINGS REED sold 25,959 shares of NFLX for $31,351,002 on Sep 02 ’25. The Director now owns 394 shares after completing the transaction at $1207.71 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Neumann Spencer Adam, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,601 shares for $1208.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 510127931392 and an Enterprise Value of 518671761408. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NFLX is 1.60, which has changed by 0.73868525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $1341.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $677.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.70%.

Shares Statistics:

NFLX traded an average of 3.22M shares per day over the past three months and 2949020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 424.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 422.30M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.68% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of 1756425600 were 6611028 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1753920000 on 6394148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6611028 and a Short% of Float of 1.5700001000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Netflix Inc (NFLX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 33.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.4, with high estimates of $6.02 and low estimates of $4.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.1 and $25.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.29. EPS for the following year is $32.35, with 40.0 analysts recommending between $35.18 and $30.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 34 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.63B to a low estimate of $11.4B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.82BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.9B. There is a high estimate of $12.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.65B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39BBased on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.25B and the low estimate is $49.61B.