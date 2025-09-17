Investor’s Delight: Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Closes Weak at 196.06, Down -2.49

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) was $196.06 for the day, down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $201.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On May 19, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $166. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Laura Alber bought 90,000 shares for $200.13 per share.

King David Randolph sold 17,500 shares of WSM for $3,563,000 on Sep 08 ’25. The EVP GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 98,560 shares after completing the transaction at $203.60 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, King David Randolph, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,488 shares for $202.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 23878148096 and an Enterprise Value of 24286636032. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.102 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSM is 1.56, which has changed by 0.32876992 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $219.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

WSM traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 949820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.10M. Insiders hold about 3.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of 1756425600 were 6195774 with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1753920000 on 6502503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6195774 and a Short% of Float of 6.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.455, WSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012209677. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 25.89% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 20.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.79 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.6. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $9.46 and $8.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.8BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.71BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.86B.