Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Box Inc (BOX)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) closed the day trading at $32.52 up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $32.51. In other words, the price has increased by $0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 12, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Levie Aaron sold 15,000 shares for $32.81 per share. The transaction valued at 492,090 led to the insider holds 2,937,030 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C sold 51,000 shares of BOX for $1,674,432 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,480,732 shares after completing the transaction at $32.83 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Smith Dylan C, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 51,000 shares for $32.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 4711692800 and an Enterprise Value of 5199026688. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.618 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.303.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOX is 0.91, which has changed by -0.017225742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOX traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOX traded about 1857040 shares per day. A total of 144.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.36M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.92% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of 1756425600 were 13526581 with a Short Ratio of 7.09, compared to 1753920000 on 14397439. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13526581 and a Short% of Float of 13.719999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Box Inc (BOX) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $298.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.99M to a low estimate of $298.41M. As of the current estimate, Box Inc’s year-ago sales were $275.91MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.71M. There is a high estimate of $329.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.22B.