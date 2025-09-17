Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) closed the day trading at $7.83 down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $8.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16. The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Zoon Kathryn C sold 7,086 shares for $8.87 per share. The transaction valued at 62,853 led to the insider holds 71,799 shares of the business.

KATHRYN ZOON bought 7,086 shares of EBS for $62,853 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, DeGolyer Donald W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,844 shares for $8.65 each. As a result, the insider received 67,831 and left with 137,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 417739104 and an Enterprise Value of 826539136. As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.971 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBS is 2.04, which has changed by 0.13478255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $12.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBS traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBS traded about 909830 shares per day. A total of 53.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.05M. Insiders hold about 4.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.46% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of 1756425600 were 8710293 with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 1753920000 on 9947951. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8710293 and a Short% of Float of 16.5.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $203.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213M to a low estimate of $198M. As of the current estimate, Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $293.8MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.67M. There is a high estimate of $251M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $828.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $783.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $800.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $918.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $682.47M.