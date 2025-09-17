Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) closed the day trading at $0.19 up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. EPIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.196 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1853.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 69.07 and its Current Ratio is at 69.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 156 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 293 led to the insider holds 560,797 shares of the business.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V sold 7,879,583 shares of EPIX for $12,018,409 on Nov 01 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Oct 07 ’24, another insider, Virsik Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 694 shares for $6.03 each. As a result, the insider received 4,185 and left with 7,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPIX now has a Market Capitalization of 9144713 and an Enterprise Value of -100475032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPIX is 1.55, which has changed by -0.9680992 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPIX has reached a high of $7.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -85.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPIX traded about 6.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPIX traded about 3162240 shares per day. A total of 47.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.48M. Insiders hold about 5.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.95% stake in the company. Shares short for EPIX as of 1756425600 were 3659327 with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 1753920000 on 770433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3659327 and a Short% of Float of 10.91.