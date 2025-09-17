Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Sky Quarry Inc (NASDAQ: SKYQ) closed the day trading at $0.55 up 13.82% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $13.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. SKYQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4433.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKYQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Sealock Valeria Vigas bought 595,547 shares for $0.56 per share.

Delwo Darryl sold 110,000 shares of SKYQ for $80,399 on Sep 08 ’25. The Former CFO now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Delwo Sherrie, who serves as the Spouse of Former CFO of the company, sold 65,126 shares for $0.66 each. As a result, the insider received 42,848 and left with 16,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYQ now has a Market Capitalization of 12458669 and an Enterprise Value of 22615918. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.136 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.678.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYQ has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKYQ traded about 5.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKYQ traded about 25060220 shares per day. A total of 22.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.61M. Insiders hold about 28.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.76% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYQ as of 1756425600 were 2455985 with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1753920000 on 2511442.