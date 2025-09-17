Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Wendy’s Co (WEN)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) closed the day trading at $9.56 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $9.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.3 million shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.7373 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 36.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 34.85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Radkoski Lindsay J. bought 5,050 shares for $11.68 per share. The transaction valued at 58,984 led to the insider holds 28,956 shares of the business.

Cook Kenneth M. bought 1,500 shares of WEN for $17,025 on May 23 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $11.35 per share. On May 21 ’25, another insider, O’Brien Matthew Coley, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, bought 1,750 shares for $11.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,300 and bolstered with 85,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1821801344 and an Enterprise Value of 5643792384. As of this moment, Wendy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.536 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEN is 0.40, which has changed by -0.4577425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WEN traded about 7.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WEN traded about 6429510 shares per day. A total of 191.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.00M. Insiders hold about 9.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of 1756425600 were 20944958 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1753920000 on 18447860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20944958 and a Short% of Float of 38.869998.

Dividends & Splits

WEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.78, up from 0.89 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09203722. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wendy’s Co (WEN) is currently drawing attention from 26.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $536.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $556.8M to a low estimate of $515.2M. As of the current estimate, Wendy’s Co’s year-ago sales were $566.74MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.95M. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $504.6M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.06B.