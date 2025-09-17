Market Highlights: Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Ends on a High Note at 186.21

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) closed at $186.21 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $185.74. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. BDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Fraser Claire sold 917 shares for $187.50 per share. The transaction valued at 171,938 led to the insider holds 22,226 shares of the business.

Fraser Claire bought 917 shares of BDX for $171,862 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Feld Michael, who serves as the EVP & President, Life Sciences of the company, sold 57 shares for $197.99 each. As a result, the insider received 11,285 and left with 8,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDX now has a Market Capitalization of 53372817408 and an Enterprise Value of 71956897792. As of this moment, Becton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.365 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.157.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDX is 0.26, which has changed by -0.19594973 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has reached a high of $251.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BDX traded on average about 2.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1735540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.10M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.99% stake in the company. Shares short for BDX as of 1756425600 were 4560898 with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1753920000 on 5479761. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4560898 and a Short% of Float of 1.59.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BDX is 4.16, which was 4.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021912351. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.5. The current Payout Ratio is 64.86% for BDX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-04-01 when the company split stock in a 1025:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 11.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.23, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $3.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.41 and $14.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.37. EPS for the following year is $14.91, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $15.85 and $14.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.96B to a low estimate of $5.87B. As of the current estimate, Becton Dickinson & Co’s year-ago sales were $5.44BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.39B. There is a high estimate of $5.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.18B and the low estimate is $22.56B.