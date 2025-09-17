Market Highlights: Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Ends on a Low Note at 6.29

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) closed at $6.29 in the last session, down -2.48% from day before closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Jackson Rick C bought 15,000 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 85,350 led to the insider holds 206,428 shares of the business.

Johnson Jeffrey M bought 20,000 shares of CFFN for $111,138 on Apr 25 ’25. The Director now owns 132,900 shares after completing the transaction at $5.56 per share. On Mar 28 ’25, another insider, Johnson Jeffrey M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,300 and bolstered with 112,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFFN now has a Market Capitalization of 819461184 and an Enterprise Value of 2712791040. As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.094.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CFFN is 0.62, which has changed by 0.05892253 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFFN traded on average about 712.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 620810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.48M. Insiders hold about 7.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.88% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of 1756425600 were 3293180 with a Short Ratio of 4.62, compared to 1753920000 on 3393136. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3293180 and a Short% of Float of 3.54.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CFFN is 0.34, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05271318. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52. The current Payout Ratio is 117.00% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-12-22 when the company split stock in a 22637:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $53.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.46M to a low estimate of $53.46M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial’s year-ago sales were $45.61MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.22M. There is a high estimate of $54.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.31MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.94M and the low estimate is $222.94M.