Market Highlights: ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Ends on a High Note at 117.25

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) closed at $117.25 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $115.75. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. TTAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 208.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On August 28, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $129. Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when 15 Angels II LLC bought 1,190 shares for $115.75 per share.

Bessemer Venture Partners VIII bought 22,160 shares of TTAN for $2,565,020 on Sep 16 ’25. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Bessemer Venture Partners VIII, who serves as the Affiliate Shareholder of the company, bought 26,650 shares for $115.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTAN now has a Market Capitalization of 10898235392 and an Enterprise Value of 10585223168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.218 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.933.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTAN has reached a high of $131.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTAN traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1749300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.32M. Insiders hold about 49.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TTAN as of 1756425600 were 1655314 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1753920000 on 1396545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1655314 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $238.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.75M to a low estimate of $237.7M. As of the current estimate, ServiceTitan Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.28MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.32M. There is a high estimate of $243.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $940.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $937.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $938.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $771.88MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.04B.