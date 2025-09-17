Market Highlights: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Ends on a Low Note at 21.56

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed at $21.56 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $21.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGRY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

On December 16, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. On October 14, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2024, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Wayne DeVeydt bought 25,000 shares for $21.66 per share.

Wayne DeVeydt bought 28,700 shares of SGRY for $628,929 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Wayne DeVeydt, who serves as the former director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $22.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 2764185856 and an Enterprise Value of 8217374720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.539 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.742.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGRY is 1.85, which has changed by -0.329602 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGRY traded on average about 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1407850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.98M. Insiders hold about 40.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.34% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of 1756425600 were 12685090 with a Short Ratio of 7.04, compared to 1753920000 on 12831465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12685090 and a Short% of Float of 20.979999.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) reflects the combined expertise of 11.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $823.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $839.4M to a low estimate of $803.8M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc’s year-ago sales were $770.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $931.12M. There is a high estimate of $951.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.35M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.62B.