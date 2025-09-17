Market Highlights: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Ends on a Low Note at 237.62

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $237.62 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $239.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.64 million shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.1505.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

On July 09, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $200. Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on July 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $228.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG sold 64,426 shares for $241.65 per share. The transaction valued at 15,568,670 led to the insider holds 634,885,752 shares of the business.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG sold 64,426 shares of TMUS for $15,516,372 on Sep 11 ’25. The Director now owns 634,950,178 shares after completing the transaction at $240.84 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Deutsche Telekom AG, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000,000 shares for $240.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 267422302208 and an Enterprise Value of 375844077568. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.472 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMUS is 0.59, which has changed by 0.2081554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $276.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 4.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3948270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.67M. Insiders hold about 60.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of 1756425600 were 13006013 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1753920000 on 12066428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13006013 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TMUS is 3.52, which was 3.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014682572The current Payout Ratio is 29.28% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 17.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.23 and $9.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.87. EPS for the following year is $12.91, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $15.62 and $11.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.14B to a low estimate of $21.23B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc’s year-ago sales were $20.16BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.3B. There is a high estimate of $24.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.9B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.4BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.63B and the low estimate is $89.01B.