Market Highlights: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Ends on a Low Note at 237.62

The price of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $237.62 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $239.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.64 million shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.1505.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

On July 09, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $200. Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on July 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $228.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG sold 64,426 shares for $241.65 per share. The transaction valued at 15,568,670 led to the insider holds 634,885,752 shares of the business.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG sold 64,426 shares of TMUS for $15,516,372 on Sep 11 ’25. The Director now owns 634,950,178 shares after completing the transaction at $240.84 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Deutsche Telekom AG, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000,000 shares for $240.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 267422302208 and an Enterprise Value of 375844077568. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.472 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMUS is 0.59, which has changed by 0.2081554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $276.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 4.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3948270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.67M. Insiders hold about 60.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of 1756425600 were 13006013 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1753920000 on 12066428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13006013 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TMUS is 3.52, which was 3.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014682572The current Payout Ratio is 29.28% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 17.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.23 and $9.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.87. EPS for the following year is $12.91, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $15.62 and $11.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.14B to a low estimate of $21.23B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc’s year-ago sales were $20.16BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.3B. There is a high estimate of $24.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.9B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.4BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.63B and the low estimate is $89.01B.

