Market Insight: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $91.03

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $91.03 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $92.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.09 million shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charles Schwab Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

On April 25, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $100. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn sold 24,000 shares for $96.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,319,300 led to the insider holds 450,514 shares of the business.

Woolway Paul V sold 3,205 shares of SCHW for $305,127 on Sep 02 ’25. The MD, Chief Banking Officer now owns 37,983 shares after completing the transaction at $95.20 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Beatty Jonathan S, who serves as the MD, Head of Advisor Services of the company, sold 6,144 shares for $96.81 each. As a result, the insider received 594,809 and left with 11,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 165239472128 and an Enterprise Value of 145210408960. As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCHW is 0.97, which has changed by 0.43219006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $99.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.60%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHW has traded an average of 8.81M shares per day and 10869100 over the past ten days. A total of 1.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.71B. Insiders hold about 5.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.87% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of 1756425600 were 21946713 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1753920000 on 19942652. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21946713 and a Short% of Float of 1.2899999500000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 1.06, from 1.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011292074. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 33.48% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.62. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.03B to a low estimate of $5.83B. As of the current estimate, Charles Schwab Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.85BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.05B. There is a high estimate of $6.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.61BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.8B and the low estimate is $24.6B.