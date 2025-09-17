Market Insight: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $37.3

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) closed at $37.3 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $37.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. WTRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.879 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.251.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Essential Utilities Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

On January 07, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $39. Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Franklin Chris sold 7,700 shares for $39.40 per share. The transaction valued at 303,380 led to the insider holds 32,229 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTRG now has a Market Capitalization of 10461493248 and an Enterprise Value of 18239516672. As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.801 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.116.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WTRG is 0.81, which has changed by -0.037170887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WTRG has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 1748080 over the past ten days. A total of 280.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 279.78M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.36% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRG as of 1756425600 were 4890079 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1753920000 on 4365361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4890079 and a Short% of Float of 1.96.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WTRG is 1.32, from 1.302 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034444448. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 58.32% for WTRG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-03 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $472.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $485M to a low estimate of $459.8M. As of the current estimate, Essential Utilities Inc’s year-ago sales were $435.25MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.3M. There is a high estimate of $611.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $593M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.4B.