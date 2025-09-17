Market Insight: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $25.37

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) closed at $25.37 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $25.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. FCPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 443.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On December 17, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $31. On November 14, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 14, 2024, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Stewart Niccole sold 3,950 shares for $25.30 per share. The transaction valued at 99,943 led to the insider holds 27,502 shares of the business.

Lenehan William H bought 7,850 shares of FCPT for $199,390 on Sep 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 698,426 shares after completing the transaction at $25.40 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Steele Toni S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 778 shares for $25.71 each. As a result, the insider received 20,001 and left with 26,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2650251776 and an Enterprise Value of 3848494592. As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.772 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FCPT is 0.89, which has changed by -0.17145658 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $30.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCPT has traded an average of 653.69K shares per day and 654980 over the past ten days. A total of 104.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.03M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.88% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of 1756425600 were 3957017 with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 1753920000 on 3987536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3957017 and a Short% of Float of 6.140000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FCPT is 1.38, from 1.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055035125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.61M to a low estimate of $64.46M. As of the current estimate, Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $66.79MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.46M. There is a high estimate of $76.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.07MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.67M and the low estimate is $286.27M.