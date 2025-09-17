Market Insight: Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $54.34

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) closed at $54.34 up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $54.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.785.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tyson Foods, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On July 23, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $59. On June 23, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2025, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Stewart Brady J. bought 4,614 shares for $55.71 per share.

Stewart Brady J. bought 2,997 shares of TSN for $166,877 on Sep 09 ’25. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Boulden Melanie, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 19,861 shares for $56.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSN now has a Market Capitalization of 19332487168 and an Enterprise Value of 26979508224. As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.498 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.884.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSN is 0.57, which has changed by -0.12085426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $65.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSN has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 2548620 over the past ten days. A total of 285.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.19M. Insiders hold about 19.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.18% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of 1756425600 were 8593531 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1753920000 on 8543045. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8593531 and a Short% of Float of 3.49.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TSN is 2.00, from 1.99 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036851853. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 85.45% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-02-18 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.21B to a low estimate of $13.57B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.56BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.92B. There is a high estimate of $14.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.31BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.44B and the low estimate is $54.54B.