Market Insight: Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $339.78

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) closed at $339.78 down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $347.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.64 million shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $349.0358 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $338.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unitedhealth Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

On July 30, 2025, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $400 to $325. Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $312.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Baker Charles D. sold 27 shares for $356.05 per share. The transaction valued at 9,613 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

James P Schadt Trust FBO Laure bought 27 shares of UNH for $9,363 on Sep 11 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Conway Patrick Hugh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Optum of the company, sold 589 shares for $305.00 each. As a result, the insider received 179,645 and left with 10,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 307729891328 and an Enterprise Value of 364962775040. As of this moment, Unitedhealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.863 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNH is 0.47, which has changed by -0.41482818 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $630.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $234.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNH has traded an average of 16.67M shares per day and 17082220 over the past ten days. A total of 905.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.32M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.72% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of 1756425600 were 11912729 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1753920000 on 15232784. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11912729 and a Short% of Float of 1.3200001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNH is 8.62, from 8.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024461756. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 52.75% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is the result of assessments by 20.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.82 and $16.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.24. EPS for the following year is $18.08, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $23.46 and $16.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $113.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $114.65B to a low estimate of $110.16B. As of the current estimate, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.82BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.03B. There is a high estimate of $116.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.6B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $441.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.28BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $487.21B and the low estimate is $440.27B.