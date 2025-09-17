Market Insights: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)’s Notable Drop of -0.53%, Closing at $0.95

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fate Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.95, down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9431.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.04 and its Current Ratio is at 8.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when TAHL CINDY sold 9,037 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 9,573 led to the insider holds 397,670 shares of the business.

Valamehr Bahram sold 14,466 shares of FATE for $15,396 on Aug 04 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 334,898 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, TAHL CINDY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,037 shares for $1.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 109644232 and an Enterprise Value of -31852058. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.761 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.197.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FATE is 2.31, which has changed by -0.7551546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATE traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1409600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.47M. Insiders hold about 5.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.52% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of 1756425600 were 9652874 with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 1753920000 on 9279254. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9652874 and a Short% of Float of 9.55.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.63M