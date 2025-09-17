Market Insights: FinVolution Group ADR (FINV)’s Notable Drop of -0.91%, Closing at $7.64

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, FinVolution Group ADR’s stock clocked out at $7.64, down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.5501.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FINV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.29 and its Current Ratio is at 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On March 20, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.80 to $11.80. Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Xu Jiayuan bought 100,000 shares for $10.72 per share.

Wang Yuxiang bought 50,000 shares of FINV for $456,000 on Mar 20 ’25. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, Jun Zhang, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $6.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1936082944 and an Enterprise Value of 3367945728. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.244 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.455.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FINV is 0.43, which has changed by 0.42537308 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $11.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FINV traded 2.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1654140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.02M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of 1756425600 were 6957599 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1753920000 on 7683275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6957599 and a Short% of Float of 5.6799997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.0, FINV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.98.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.95 and $10.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.41. EPS for the following year is $12.7, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $13.54 and $12.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.07BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.41B and the low estimate is $14.61B.