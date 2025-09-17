Market Insights: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s Notable Gain of 0.19%, Closing at $176.45

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Molina Healthcare Inc’s stock clocked out at $176.45, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $176.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. MOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $178.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.37.

On July 25, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $210. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $266.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when ROMNEY RONNA sold 700 shares for $153.74 per share. The transaction valued at 107,618 led to the insider holds 17,131 shares of the business.

WOYS JAMES bought 10,000 shares of MOH for $1,559,365 on Aug 04 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 74,331 shares after completing the transaction at $155.94 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, ROMNEY RONNA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 700 shares for $157.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOH now has a Market Capitalization of 9563589632 and an Enterprise Value of 4317590016. As of this moment, Molina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.104 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOH is 0.54, which has changed by -0.5031677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOH has reached a high of $365.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOH traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1281130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.56M. Insiders hold about 1.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.51% stake in the company. Shares short for MOH as of 1756425600 were 2924784 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1753920000 on 1752395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2924784 and a Short% of Float of 7.06.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.13 and $16.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.59. EPS for the following year is $20.14, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $24.25 and $16.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $10.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.33B to a low estimate of $10.61B. As of the current estimate, Molina Healthcare Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.34BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.99B. There is a high estimate of $11.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.83B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.65BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.56B and the low estimate is $44.53B.