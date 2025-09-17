Market Insights: Premier Inc (PINC)’s Notable Drop of -0.49%, Closing at $26.38

As of close of business last night, Premier Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.38, down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $26.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. PINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 08, 2024, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $21. On February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $22.50.Leerink Partners initiated its Market Perform rating on February 26, 2024, with a $22.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Brailo Andy sold 5,581 shares for $26.29 per share. The transaction valued at 146,724 led to the insider holds 93,866 shares of the business.

Brailo Andy bought 5,581 shares of PINC for $146,724 on Sep 05 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Brailo Andy, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,521 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider received 168,177 and left with 99,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINC now has a Market Capitalization of 2177658368 and an Enterprise Value of 2385313536. As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.356 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINC is 0.61, which has changed by 0.28808594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINC has reached a high of $28.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PINC traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1677390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.00M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.74% stake in the company. Shares short for PINC as of 1756425600 were 12058892 with a Short Ratio of 6.30, compared to 1753920000 on 11588780. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12058892 and a Short% of Float of 21.77.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, PINC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.031686153. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $240.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.66M to a low estimate of $233.8M. As of the current estimate, Premier Inc’s year-ago sales were $248.14MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.9M. There is a high estimate of $246.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.96M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $991.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $967.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $976.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $968.57M.

