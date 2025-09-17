Market Insights: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s Notable Drop of -0.99%, Closing at $65.21

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s stock clocked out at $65.21, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $65.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.265.

On September 10, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $78. Hovde Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $83.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when HOLMES NED S sold 600 shares for $67.18 per share. The transaction valued at 40,310 led to the insider holds 44,100 shares of the business.

HOLMES NED S sold 500 shares of PB for $33,594 on Sep 10 ’25. The Director now owns 93,415 shares after completing the transaction at $67.19 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, HOLMES NED S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $68.65 each. As a result, the insider received 41,191 and left with 44,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PB now has a Market Capitalization of 6194975744 and an Enterprise Value of 8002969088. As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.518.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PB is 0.74, which has changed by -0.105977535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $86.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.80%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PB traded 896.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1043120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.95M. Insiders hold about 4.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of 1756425600 were 2760341 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1753920000 on 2650322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2760341 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.3, PB has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034922563. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.1. The current Payout Ratio is 44.79% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-06-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.7. EPS for the following year is $6.32, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $6.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $317.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $320.5M to a low estimate of $314.15M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s year-ago sales were $303.6MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $331.6M. There is a high estimate of $351.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.41B.