Market Momentum: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Registers a 0.76% Increase, Closing at $13.26

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed the day trading at $13.26 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $13.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.27 and its Current Ratio is at 10.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Schuth Alexander O. sold 2,937 shares for $13.58 per share. The transaction valued at 39,884 led to the insider holds 242,346 shares of the business.

Ho Carole sold 2,937 shares of DNLI for $39,884 on Aug 12 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 217,391 shares after completing the transaction at $13.58 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Ho Carole, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 806 shares for $14.64 each. As a result, the insider received 11,800 and left with 216,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 1938771200 and an Enterprise Value of 1087795840.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNLI is 1.29, which has changed by -0.5689207 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $33.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNLI traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNLI traded about 2105360 shares per day. A total of 145.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.83M. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.47% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of 1756425600 were 13746176 with a Short Ratio of 7.90, compared to 1753920000 on 12830063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13746176 and a Short% of Float of 10.520000999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) is currently drawing attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.64 and -$3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$3.68.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.66M and the low estimate is $9.56M.