Market Momentum: DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Closing at $0.19 on Today

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. DHAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.194 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1811.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHAI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHAI now has a Market Capitalization of 10149362 and an Enterprise Value of 21932242. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.315 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHAI is 0.06, which has changed by -0.904902 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHAI has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHAI traded about 7.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHAI traded about 1993820 shares per day. A total of 34.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.36M. Insiders hold about 54.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.03% stake in the company. Shares short for DHAI as of 1756425600 were 1104347 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1753920000 on 922390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1104347 and a Short% of Float of 3.26.

