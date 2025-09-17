Market Momentum: Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) Registers a 0.69% Increase, Closing at $279.93

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) closed the day trading at $279.93 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $278.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. FLUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $280.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLUT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Howe Amy sold 4,097 shares for $305.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,328 led to the insider holds 69,850 shares of the business.

AMY H HOWE bought 4,097 shares of FLUT for $1,253,339 on Aug 28 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Jackson Jeremy Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $292.42 each. As a result, the insider received 617,591 and left with 31,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLUT now has a Market Capitalization of 49222889472 and an Enterprise Value of 58975551488. As of this moment, Flutter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 137.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.819.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLUT is 1.14, which has changed by 0.22213495 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLUT has reached a high of $313.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLUT traded about 2.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLUT traded about 1777480 shares per day. A total of 176.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.92% stake in the company. Shares short for FLUT as of 1756425600 were 4857878 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1753920000 on 4971065. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4857878 and a Short% of Float of 2.77.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) is the result of assessments by 9.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.58 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $7.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.61. EPS for the following year is $12.38, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $13.69 and $11.33.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.06B to a low estimate of $2.86B. As of the current estimate, Flutter Entertainment Plc’s year-ago sales were $2.55BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B. There is a high estimate of $4.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.72B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.05BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.82B and the low estimate is $14.25B.