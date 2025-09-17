Market Momentum Report: Galiano Gold Inc (GAU)’s Negative Close at 2.51

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) closed at $2.51 in the last session, down -1.57% from day before closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. GAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.475.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GAU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAU now has a Market Capitalization of 648772288 and an Enterprise Value of 579556672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.872 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAU is 0.67, which has changed by 0.70748293 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAU has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GAU traded on average about 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3441480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 258.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.31M. Insiders hold about 22.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.72% stake in the company. Shares short for GAU as of 1756425600 were 3390306 with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1753920000 on 2779471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3390306 and a Short% of Float of 1.3200001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $115M. It ranges from a high estimate of $115M to a low estimate of $115M. As of the current estimate, Galiano Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $71.13M

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $357.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.34MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $593.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641.4M and the low estimate is $554.2M.