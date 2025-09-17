Market Momentum Report: KBR Inc (KBR)’s Negative Close at 48.22

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) closed at $48.22 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $48.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Bradie Stuart sold 20,000 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,056,246 led to the insider holds 802,361 shares of the business.

Bradie Stuart bought 20,000 shares of KBR for $1,056,247 on Jun 18 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Conlon Gregory Sean, who serves as the Chief Digital & Development of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $50.59 each. As a result, the insider received 961,149 and left with 63,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBR now has a Market Capitalization of 6212761600 and an Enterprise Value of 8626743296. As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.072 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.254.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KBR is 0.70, which has changed by -0.22425997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $72.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KBR traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1064980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.01M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.27% stake in the company. Shares short for KBR as of 1756425600 were 3917988 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1753920000 on 3812717. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3917988 and a Short% of Float of 3.45.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KBR is 0.65, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01291513. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of KBR Inc (KBR) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, KBR Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.95BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.72B and the low estimate is $8.3B.