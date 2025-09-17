Market Momentum Report: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)’s Negative Close at 85.9

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) closed at $85.9 in the last session, down -1.74% from day before closing price of $87.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

On May 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $95. KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on December 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $101.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Tetlow Jacob sold 6,496 shares for $92.37 per share. The transaction valued at 600,036 led to the insider holds 56 shares of the business.

Jacob Tetlow bought 6,496 shares of PNW for $609,195 on Aug 11 ’25. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Mountain Paul J, who serves as the VP, Finance and Planning of the company, sold 1,503 shares for $93.93 each. As a result, the insider received 141,182 and left with 3,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNW now has a Market Capitalization of 10258779136 and an Enterprise Value of 24345634816. As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.633 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.111.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNW is 0.46, which has changed by -0.047882974 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $96.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNW traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 910300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.08M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.52% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of 1756425600 were 5341939 with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1753920000 on 5262612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5341939 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNW is 3.58, which was 3.565 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040780142. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.77BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7B and the low estimate is $5.34B.