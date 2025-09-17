Market Momentum Report: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)’s Negative Close at 20.18

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) closed at $20.18 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $20.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.1435.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on September 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $22.50 from $20.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 7602593280 and an Enterprise Value of 27531259904. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 77.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 80.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STWD is 1.32, which has changed by -0.029341042 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $21.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STWD traded on average about 3.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2517560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 367.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.66M. Insiders hold about 6.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.37% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of 1756425600 were 13909370 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1753920000 on 15445332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13909370 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.82, which was 1.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09444171. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.34. The current Payout Ratio is 174.50% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-02-03 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $478.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $520M to a low estimate of $436.1M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $479.54MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.45M. There is a high estimate of $543M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $1.61B.