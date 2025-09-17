Market Momentum Report: XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR)’s Negative Close at 9.72

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) closed at $9.72 in the last session, down -1.32% from day before closing price of $9.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. XIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.715.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XIFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 913352512 and an Enterprise Value of 14744352768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.664.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XIFR is 0.86, which has changed by -0.623839 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XIFR has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XIFR traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1091570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.12M. Insiders hold about 8.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.27% stake in the company. Shares short for XIFR as of 1756425600 were 4055115 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1753920000 on 4140350. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4055115 and a Short% of Float of 4.34.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XIFR is 0.92, which was 0.918 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.093197964. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.7 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.72. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $11.92 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $375.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $437.1M to a low estimate of $341.57M. As of the current estimate, XPLR Infrastructure LP’s year-ago sales were $319MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.37M. There is a high estimate of $449.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.12B.